Sandra, Professor track out on Friday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCER-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele will on Friday release a house single Lizwile in which she collaborated with South African house guru – Professor.

The single, produced by award-winning Oskid (of Winky D’s Disappear) and South Africa’s DJ Clap from Uhuru (Y-Tjukutja) will be sold on iTunes. It will be released online and is set to be played on local radio stations.

When Professor was in Bulawayo for a performance at the Skyz Metro FM one-year anniversary last month, Sandra used the opportunity to get into studio with the renowned artiste behind hit tracks – Jimaphi, Jezebel and Lento.

The track, according to Sandra, will likely be a club banger and is her fourth collaboration this year. Her first collaboration was on Ingoma featuring Mzoe 7 then Tshibilika with Leeknotic and most recently a collaboration with Tocky Vibes on a track that is yet to be released.

Sandra said Lizwile’s music video which was shot in Bulawayo under the close eye of award-winning video producer Andy Cutta, will be released as soon as the song becomes a hit.

“Before releasing the song’s music video, I want the audio to spread like wildfire around Zimbabwe, the region and even across Africa. Once this is accomplished, the music video will be released as there’ll be enough hype around the track,” said Ndebele.

She revealed plans to send the video to international music video stations for consideration for airplay as she has set her eyes on penetrating the international market.

On working with Professor, Sandra said it was a great opportunity.

“Professor is an artiste that I’ve always adored and wanted to work with for a long time. We frequently communicated, planning on how we’d work together and when the opportunity arose at the Skyz Metro FM bash, I grabbed it.

“Everything fell in place and I can assure fans that they’ll love the song as it has a unique feel – Zimbabwe and South Africa flavour – a masterpiece by the best of both worlds – Oskid and DJ Clapp,” said Ndebele.

Lizwile will be included on Sandra’s upcoming yet to be named album that is set to be released later this year.