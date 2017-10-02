Sandra unveils Professor collaboration

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCER-cum singer Sandra Ndebele on Friday released her much awaited song Lizwile, a collaboration with South Africa’s Professor on iTunes and on radio.

The singer has been on a collaboration spree this year ahead of the release of her new album at the end of the year.

According to Digital Charts Monitoring Ndebele and Professor’s song debuted at number 22 in the iTunes Top 200 tracks Australia World Music.

On Friday listeners on Skyz Metro FM had a feel of the song with Ndebele in the studio thanking them for their support.

Ndebele said fans should buy the song on iTunes costing as a way to support her.

“The song is available on iTunes and people should buy it. I like the way people like the song and that they’ve accepted it. Hopefully by the end of the year it would’ve caught on and in nightclubs people will be dancing to it,” said Ndebele.

Ndebele’s next assignment is to release the video of the song.

“I’ll release the video of the song soon. For now I want to make so much noise that Trace Africa, Trace Urban, Channel O and the like catch on that I’ve a new song,” said Ndebele.