Sandy, JP video launches, what a contrast

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Jah Prayzah’s video on Angelo he collaborated with Jah Cure and Sandra Ndebele’s video on Lizwile he collaborated with Professor were both released yesterday on Valentine’s Day.

Ndebele got the ball rolling releasing her much awaited video just after midnight. Jah Prayzah followed suit as he released his music video some hours later.

Jah Prayzah raced to 20 000 views by yesterday afternoon while Sandra’s video had barely been viewed by 1 000 people.

While most on social media were making noise over Jah Prayzah and Jah Cure’s music video, for Sandy it was a different story with not many people talking about it. This is not a reflection that Ndebele’s music video was bad, but it was merely a reflection of the star power that Jah Prayzah exudes alongside with the international star in Jah Cure.

Jah Prayzah’s release was a double package as it was a new music video for a new track hence the fans were looking forward to it.

Sandy’s track Lizwile has been on the market for nearly six months so its video was just an icing on the cake.

The music queeen should however be commended for a job well done on Lizwile, a love and party song whose video was shot in Bulawayo and South Africa.

The video shows that her multi-award winning videographer Andy Cutta is well versed with SA showbiz and wanted to ensure that the video gets airplay on international music channels. It is hoped with this music video, Sandy will break into the South African music industry with the added help of Professor whose music videos enjoy heavy rotation on these platforms.