Sarah Mpofu does it again

Showbiz Reporter

KNOWN for her show stopping outfits, veteran modelling instructor Sarah Mpofu has done it again.

Her outfit at the Bulawayo Arts Awards has sent tongues wagging.

The dress, made from African print material, designed by Mpofu and tailored by Taffy Magodora showed off her busty cleavage with some thinking it was a wardrobe malfunction.

Two pictures taken by SaDee Lensworks have been circulating on social media one with Mpofu on the podium announcing the awards with a beaming smile, chest out in a apparent deliberate ploy to show off her cleavage.

“The other shows Mpofu with fellow Amakorokoza actor Prince Zulu, affectionately known as Snake, who is captured stone faced gazing down at her cleavage.

When asked about her outfit, Mpofu said it was a fashion statement.

“If it were wardrobe malfunction I would have corrected it at one point or another. But there’s a matching inner; actually the bra is attached to the outfit,” said Mpofu.

The added attention for Mpofu, a mother of four and a grandmother of one, seems not to have fazed her as she said: “As I always say, let them talk, such is life.”

Her friend Sandra Ndebele has also made a fashion make over off late as she has dumped her traditional garb for a modern look, often spotting jumpsuits.

On Saturday she was in a body hugging bottle green jumpsuit and all the contours of her body were laid out there for all and sundry to see.