SA’s Fisher Jnr takes lead at Zim Open

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

SOUTH AFRICA’S Trevor Fisher Jnr thrust himself into the history books after he joined Nick Price, Italian Francesco Laporta and Dean Burmester as he equalled the Royal Harare Golf Club course record of nine-under-par 63 to go on top of the leaderboard at the Zimbabwe Open yesterday.

Fisher Jnr will carry a four-stroke lead going into today’s third day.

The golfer, who played alongside day one leader Jean Hugo and Jaco Ahlers, had nine birdies on his way into the history books.

The Modderfontein Golf Club member told the Sunshine Tour he had some great putts.

“I putted amazingly today, so that helped. I didn’t hit my irons as well as I would have liked. I hit one or two good irons, but the putter was great. I was sinking 15, 20-footers… to shoot nine-under, you’ve got to sink some putts.

“It’s great to join players like Nick Price and Dean Burmester as course-record holders here. I hope I can break it over the weekend,” he said.

On second position is Hugo on 10-under, Oliver Bekker is on nine-under and Mexico’s Rhys Enock is fourth on eight-under.

Meanwhile, Ryan Cairns and Tongo Charamba are part of the locals who also managed to make the Zimbabwe Open cut for a record sixth time each since the tournament returned on the Sunshine Tour calendar in 2010.

The duo made the cut after carding five-under overall in the second round at Royal Harare yesterday.

Charamba is bouncing back after he missed out last year while Cairns has been consistent.

Charamba said he is happy to have bounced back.

“I played quiet decent today (yesterday) and to be on five-under is good and I am not under pressure as I want to go all the way whilst improving.

“The medication helped me and we will see how it goes tomorrow (today).”

Cairns father Terry said he was hoping for the best.

“I think Ryan has been consistent because of more game time and making six cuts out of the seven gives him the urge to continue working hard.

“He is lucky and we are happy that we are in the final two rounds hopefully we will remain up there. We had a funny start dropping two shots on the opening holes and the putts let us down a bit but we will see how we play tomorrow (today),” said Terry.

The other Zimbabweans who made it through include Garry Thompson, Mark Williams and Trainos Muradzikwa.