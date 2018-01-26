Scandal’s Bra Eddie dies

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, who plays Eddie Khumalo on e.tv’s Scandal! has died.

Mokwena died in hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes.

The 68 year-old played a role of Bra Eddie a respected and award winning journalist on Scandal!

The channel’s spokesperson Michael Pocock confirmed Mokwena’s passing.

“e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode which aired in January 2005,” read a statement from the channel.

Pockock said the actor’s family and colleagues have been left shocked by his death.

According to TVSA, Mokwena has also appeared on Generations, Soul City, Yizo Yizo, Juice For All and Going Up.TimesLive/SundayWorld