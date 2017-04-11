School employee (6) fondles pupil

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 60-YEAR-OLD general hand at Alan Redfern Primary School in Plumtree has been sentenced to 280 hours of community service for fondling a Grade Five pupil’s breasts at the school.

Fanti Moyo pleaded not guilty to indecent assault charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and four months were suspended on condition that he does not within that period commit a similar offence.

The remaining months were further suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours of community service at Bezu Clinic.

Moyo fondled the 10-year-old girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons while she was buying a freezit at his home which is located within the school premises.

In his defence, Moyo said the juvenile came to his house and requested to be given a freezit on credit but he turned her away.

“The pupil came to my house during lunch time where she found me with my children. She asked to be given a freezit on credit but I told her that my wife wasn’t around as she is the one who normally gives out freezits to pupils on credit.

“I told her to go back to school and she went away without me touching her in any way,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Moyo fondled the breasts of a 10-year-old pupil on February 14 at around 2PM.

He told her that her breasts now belonged to him.

“On 14 February around 2PM the juvenile went alone to Moyo’s house during lunchtime to buy a freezit. She gave him a 10 cents bond coin and it dropped on the floor while in Moyo’s hands.

“Moyo ordered the girl to pick up the coin and she complied. He then started fondling the juvenile’s breasts and told her that she shouldn’t allow anyone to touch her breasts as they now belonged to him,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Moyo tried to force the juvenile to enter his house but she refused.

She said the girl went back to class and narrated to her friend what had transpired. When she arrived home, she reported the matter to her parents who in turn reported the matter to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest.

Moyo was being represented by Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers.

