School head ‘sexually abuses seven pupils’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE headmaster of Jibajiba Secondary School in Lupane is alleged to have impregnated a Form Four pupil amid claims that he could have sexually abused up to seven other children at the school.

Mr Blessed Makhiwa, who is believed to be in his late 30s, is alleged to have turned the school into his sex nest with some of the pupils confessing that they had sexual relations with the headmaster to their parents.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has since launched an investigation into the alleged sex scandal.

Matabeleland North acting Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu said the Ministry has received reports regarding the sexual abuse at the school and investigations were underway. “I can confirm that we received a report to that effect but I cannot for now say the reports are true or false. The Lupane District Education Office is taking action on the matter. They are assembling their findings. They have engaged the parents and children who are assisting with information so that they can come up with a stand point on the investigations. Something is being done,” said Mr Mpofu.

Chief Mabhikwa last Friday said community leaders had told him about the alleged abuse and he was going to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Parents who spoke to The Chronicle said Mr Makhiwa had turned the school into his sex nest with some of the pupils confessing that they had been intimate with him.

Jibajiba village head identified as Mr Ndlovu said the sexual abuse case was exposed two weeks ago after Mr Makhiwa excluded seven pupils from the school over alleged misconduct.

“The school has a make shift boarding facility so he found five boys and two girls hanging out together at night and excluded them from the school’s make shift boarding. The excluded boys claim that the headmaster expelled them after he assumed that they were after his girlfriends who are also learners at the school,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said one of the girls is pregnant and has since confessed to being intimate with the headmaster.

Mr Ndlovu said there are allegations that up to seven pupils could have been abused by the headmaster. “We don’t know who impregnated the girl as she has not disclosed that. But she confessed to having sexual relations with the headmaster. She even revealed the house which they used for their sexual activities,” he said.—@nqotshili