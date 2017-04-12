Schoolboy fondles woman’s privates

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 15-YEAR-OLD pupil at Plumtree High School has been arrested for fondling the private parts of a 23-year-old woman who stays on the school premises.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was supposed to appear at the Plumtree Magistrates Court facing indecent assault charges but the woman decided to withdraw the charges against the boy. The schoolboy allegedly dragged the woman into a bush on March 31 at 7PM and fondled her private parts.

In her withdrawal affidavit, the woman said the boy had shown remorse over his actions.

“On 31 March at around 7PM, I reported a case that the juvenile had indecently assaulted me by fondling my private parts. I wish to withdraw the charges against him because he has willingly admitted to the charges and he is too young to have a criminal record,” said the woman in her affidavit. According to State papers, the boy who is in Form Four, was walking behind the woman who was on her way to the school gate.

When the woman realised that there was “a man” following her, she started to walk faster, but the boy ran after her.

He then grabbed her by the waist and dragged her into the darkness. “The boy placed his hands on the woman’s private parts and started fondling her. The woman managed to overpower the boy and ran away. She reported what had transpired to the school security guard who was stationed at the school gate,” read the State papers.

@DubeMatutu