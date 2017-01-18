Schools scrap Grade Three hot sitting

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

HOT sitting for Grade Three classes in Bulawayo has been scrapped due to the implementation of the new education curriculum.

Hot-sitting, whereby some pupils attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon in order to share classrooms, has been necessitated by infrastructure and funding challenges.

The Government has resolved to start implementing the new curriculum at targeted levels: Early Childhood Development, Grades One and Three as well as Forms One, Three and Five pupils.

Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mr Dan Moyo said they were scrapping hot sitting for Grade Three classes as learning stretches for most of the day.

“For Grades Three it looks like their day will stretch from 8AM to 3PM. So we said if it’s a double session why don’t they take all the Grade Threes to come in the morning. That will resolve the problem,” said Mr Moyo.

He said Grade Seven classes have also been exempted from hot sitting as they are preparing for public examinations.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said the new curriculum was not ideal for hot sitting.

He urged Government to invest in infrastructure development.

Mr Ndlovu said for lessons to stretch from morning to afternoon, it strains pupils and they end up losing concentration.

He said being in class for too long does not translate to attainment of knowledge.

“It’s a strain not just to the teacher but the pupil as well because when we’re teaching the children we consider the attention span. Stretching to after lunch will definitely affect their concentration span,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said despite the teething problems in the implementation of new curriculum, the country is largely going to benefit from its introduction.

Mr Ndlovu urged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to continue training teachers on the best ways of implementing the new curriculum.

@nqotshili