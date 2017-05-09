Schools warned over fees

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

The Government has once again warned school authorities against sending pupils home for non-payment of school fees as schools open today.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango said Government policy was against punishing innocent pupils as the contract to pay fees was between the school and the parent or guardian.

“Government policy has not changed and we are not expecting any pupil to be turned away for non-payment of school fees as schools open tomorrow. I was impressed by the way the head of St Columbus High School in Bulawayo deals with parents on issues of fees and levies,” said Dr Utete-Masango.

She said parents at the school have good relations with the head and when they agree on payment plan, they always strive to meet their part of the bargain.

Dr Utete-Masango said she was told that those who meet challenges and fail to pay within the agreed period always inform authorities in order to come up with new payment plans.

She urged other school authorities to come up with ways of encouraging parents to pay fees and levies as opposed to sending pupils home.

Dr Utete-Masango however said parents or guardians with pupils at boarding schools should appreciate that schools need money to buy food and meet other expenses hence they should pay the fees on or before schools open.

“Parents with children attending boarding schools know that they should pay fees on or before schools open.

“Those with challenges should make arrangements with school authorities but like I said it is important for them to pay these fees on or before schools open to enable schools to pay for requirements such as food,” she said.

Commenting on plans to recruit 2 300 teachers, Dr Masango said it was important for those that want to join the teaching profession to ensure they have relevant qualifications.

She said those who are already teaching but without teaching qualifications should make use of institutions such as the Zimbabwe Open University to obtain relevant qualifications.

“We have a number of qualified teachers who are waiting to be deployed and these will be given preference when we recruit,” said Dr Masango.

