Schweppes partners JMN Poly

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

SCHWEPPES Holdings Africa Limited through its subsidiary, Beitbridge Juice (BJ), has partnered the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (JMN) Polytechnic College in Gwanda in setting up a horticulture project that will see the learning institution producing fruits for processing into juice by the company.

To achieve this, the juice company on Friday unveiled a five-year sponsorship programme to the college in which it will avail $6 500 every year as part of its corporate responsibility.

The two partners commissioned a 72-metre deep borehole at its old site to kick start the horticulture project.

Speaking during the event, Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited head of marketing and public relations, Ms Unaiswi Nyikadzino, said her company would continue to support the college in projects for mutual benefit.

“Our marriage started last year when we disbursed the first tranche of the $6 500 to the college which they used to construct a green house. The money, when we initially gave them, they had the discretion to use it for any other projects but they decided on a green house. This time they drilled a borehole for horticulture,” said Ms Nyikadzino.

She said her organisation would work closely with the college to establish an orchard.

“Our company will get fruits from here for juice processing most of which goes to make Mazoe Orange Crush.

“The institution will benefit like our other partners in Beitbridge who supply oranges.”

JMN Poly principal Dr Ngoni Moyo said their partnership with BJ was in line with the Zim-Asset blue print, which encourages Private Public Partnerships (PPPs).

“The high yielding borehole will help mitigate water shortages at the college. You can see that at this old campus there is not much horticulture unlike the main campus because of shortages of water. Now that we have plenty water it is our time to embark on full time horticulture,” said Dr Moyo.

Schweppes Africa Holdings Limited bought the Beitbridge Juice Plant BJ last year.

@richardmuponde.