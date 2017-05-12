SDA builds specialist hospital in Gweru

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

THE Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) is building a $500 000 specialist hospital in Gweru that will serve the entire Midlands province.

Construction of the hospital which is located behind Claybank Private Hospital in Windsor Park suburb, started in February this year.

Dr Douglas Mutanga, the SDA director of health said the hospital will provide specialist services that at the moment cannot be found in the Midlands province forcing people to travel to either Harare or Bulawayo and in some cases outside the country to seek such services.

“I am pleased to say that the hospital which is being built in Gweru will offer services that are not available in the province,” he said.

Dr Mutanga said the research conducted by the Church revealed that the province urgently needs a health insitution that provides specialist services hence the decision to invest in the institution which is being built in the provincial capital, Gweru.

He said the church expects to complete construction of the hospital in the next three months.

“The completion of the project was delayed by the incessant rains received this year,’ said Dr Mutanga.

He said the idea to build a specialist hospital was conceived many years ago and the church got land from Gweru City Council 10 years ago but work could not commence due to lack of resources.

