Secret marriage exposed in court

October 13, 2014 Local News
From left: Theresa Mauka, Bernard Moyo and Winnet Musasa

Mpumelelo Nyoni Chronicle Reporter
A SECRET marriage was exposed in court when a Bulawayo man was forced to reveal that he went behind his wife’s back and paid lobola for another woman.
Bernard Moyo of Paddonhurst suburb told magistrate Victor Mpofu that he had two wives, much to the surprise of his first wife, Theresa Mauka.
Mauka dragged Winnet Musasa to the Civil Court seeking a peace order under the impression that she was only her husband’s mistress.

“I’m seeking a peace order against my husband’s mistress. I’ve been married to Bernard for the past 12 years and we’ve three children together. This woman is hell bent on destroying my marriage. She has even gone to the extent of coming to my house to provoke me and is always calling me on my mobile phone harassing me,” said Mauka.

Moyo, who appeared in court as a witness, stood up and interjected Mauka before revealing his marriage to Musasa.
Throughout the court case, Moyo sided with his second wife before ultimately giving Mauka an ultimatum.

“Winnet isn’t my mistress, she is my wife. I paid lobola for her and as such she has every reason to visit my house. I married her in 2010 and quite frankly, abaiwa ngaabude (whoever is pained by the relationship can move out),” said Moyo.

The magistrate had to change the application into a protection order after Moyo’s revelation.
A protection order is granted to those who are related and this applies to the two women as they share the same husband.

Moyo also revealed that he beds both women, alternating between Mauka at his Paddonhurst home, and Musasa, who lives in the city centre.
Magistrate Mpofu warned Moyo whom he said was failing to please both wives.

“You’re clearly failing to please both your wives. The risk of bedding both of them is that you end up making promises you can’t keep after you’ve been satisfied. You clearly love one more than the other,” said Mpofu.

He ordered Musasa not to visit Mauka’s matrimonial home or her workplace. He also ordered her not to call, stalk or interfere with Mauka’s relatives and to keep peace with her. After the court hearing, Moyo and Musasa were seen speeding off in a silver Toyota Altezza, while Mauka cut a lone figure.

 
  • http://chronicle.co.zw/ Tsitsi Magaso

    Mauka it’s Now Time to Dump this Cheating, Arrogant Loser of a Husband. The fact he left with Winnet , in a car you probably helped to Pay for, is low. This Waste of Space doesn’t want Mauka any more. It never fails to amaze how gullible some Women like Winnet are, she is also going to find herself one day trying to Sue Moyo’s girlfriend, a leopard never changes its Spots. Mauka might even look back and laugh at all this if she manages to get the right support to look after her children, find another man who loves her and her children, last but not least she needs to DUMP this MOYO LOSER. Life is too Short to stay married to him. Mauka should move on

    • Seles

      Good advice! I hope Mauka gets it. This is really very painfull. Discovering such situations in public. Heyi this man—-how can he be so callous? “Abaiwa ngabude” really. What I know is that God is also for you Mauka. Do not despair, every dog will certainly have its day.

      • majetsha

        Sure its true jari mukaranga doesnt last . Moyo will go back home soon. its a sure fact that Musasa woman its a gold digger n will go once the funding pan runs dry.

    • Blarara Zonke

      The guy is insensitve like most of us man. If he was the one being arroganlty told ” abaiwa ngaabude”, kwaidai kune mariro by today, either him killing the wife or killing himself. Its called stupid egoism.

    • Gestapo

      Anonofa nezhara if she dare do that. Mauka is being looked afta by Benard, so if she leaves , then Winnet will move into the Paddonhurst Mansion, and she goes to starve. Zvakaoma izvi

  • Sazibani Bhobho

    Yah Bernad you are playing a tough game ,its not fair .

  • Mbuya

    women should learn to fend for themselves not to depend on men,in times like these you simply move on with your kids and leave your ‘dogman’ and the bitch to die than kugarira nhamo nne Aids zvese.Chances are Bernard won’t stop kumhanya ne zip yakavurika and he will continue cheating.Bomama kasifundeni ukuzimela

  • Marcus Burnett

