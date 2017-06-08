Secret marriage exposed in court

Mpumelelo Nyoni Chronicle Reporter

A SECRET marriage was exposed in court when a Bulawayo man was forced to reveal that he went behind his wife’s back and paid lobola for another woman.

Bernard Moyo of Paddonhurst suburb told magistrate Victor Mpofu that he had two wives, much to the surprise of his first wife, Theresa Mauka.

Mauka dragged Winnet Musasa to the Civil Court seeking a peace order under the impression that she was only her husband’s mistress.

“I’m seeking a peace order against my husband’s mistress. I’ve been married to Bernard for the past 12 years and we’ve three children together. This woman is hell bent on destroying my marriage. She has even gone to the extent of coming to my house to provoke me and is always calling me on my mobile phone harassing me,” said Mauka.

Moyo, who appeared in court as a witness, stood up and interjected Mauka before revealing his marriage to Musasa.

Throughout the court case, Moyo sided with his second wife before ultimately giving Mauka an ultimatum.

“Winnet isn’t my mistress, she is my wife. I paid lobola for her and as such she has every reason to visit my house. I married her in 2010 and quite frankly, abaiwa ngaabude (whoever is pained by the relationship can move out),” said Moyo.

The magistrate had to change the application into a protection order after Moyo’s revelation.

A protection order is granted to those who are related and this applies to the two women as they share the same husband.

Moyo also revealed that he beds both women, alternating between Mauka at his Paddonhurst home, and Musasa, who lives in the city centre.

Magistrate Mpofu warned Moyo whom he said was failing to please both wives.

“You’re clearly failing to please both your wives. The risk of bedding both of them is that you end up making promises you can’t keep after you’ve been satisfied. You clearly love one more than the other,” said Mpofu.

He ordered Musasa not to visit Mauka’s matrimonial home or her workplace. He also ordered her not to call, stalk or interfere with Mauka’s relatives and to keep peace with her. After the court hearing, Moyo and Musasa were seen speeding off in a silver Toyota Altezza, while Mauka cut a lone figure.