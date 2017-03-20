Security guard to languish in jail for fatal stabbing

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A RESTAURANT security guard who fatally stabbed a customer with a home-made knife for refusing to leave a shop has been jailed for 40 years.

Million Muleya of Ndelele Village in Kariangwe in Binga was found guilty of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge justice Maxwell Takuva on circuit in Hwange.

Justice Takuva said Muleya (38) acted callously by stabbing Zibusiso Ndlovu, who was aged 31 at the time of his death even after the deceased’s workmate Mr Badmiles Hama had earlier intervened and stopped the fight.

The deceased and Mr Hama worked at Kariangwe Mission Hospital and had gone to Smart Corner Restaurant at Kariangwe shops to buy food when Muleya committed the murder.

Prosecuting, Miss Namatirai Ngwasha said Ndlovu was killed on July 27 last year.

“The deceased bought food at Smart Corner in Kariangwe and was told by the waiter to wait in the dining hall for his order. The accused confronted the now deceased and told him to leave the shop because only customers carrying plates of food were allowed in,” said Miss Ngwasha.

“The deceased tried to explain that he was waiting for his order but the accused would not listen.”

The two started arguing resulting in a fist fight which drew the attention of Mr Hama who rushed and restrained them.

“Later on, Muleya entered the kitchen and came back armed with a homemade knife before advancing towards Ndlovu whom he stabbed once in the right side of the chest”.

Muleya pulled out the knife from Ndlovu’s chest and charged at Mr Hama who ran for his dear life. Ndlovu was rushed to hospital but died on admission.

Mr Thulani Nkala of Dube and Company represented Muleya pro deo.

— @ncubeleon