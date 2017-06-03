Selmor Mtukudzi in town

Showbiz Reporter

SELMOR Mtukudzi will tonight be the toast of the entertainment line up at the newly refurbished Vintage Shisha Bar.

The bar located in the city centre is one of the few spots which offer live Afro Pop and jazz music performances and Mtukudzi, an award-winning songstress will be the first female musician to perform there. It is highly anticipated that she will attract a huge crowd.

To add flavour, tribal house trio Djembe Monks will support Selmor.

Rejoice Mafukidze, Vintage Shisha Bar proprietor said they invited the songstress after realising that she has a huge following in Bulawayo.

“It’s all systems go. We’re ready for Selmor. She has so much love in Bulawayo and is an influential woman who commands a lot of respect because of her unique style.

“That’s why her music is popular. Before we invited her, we did our research and found out that our patrons and other music lovers in the city really wanted to listen and watch her perform live,” said Mafukidze.

“Selmor’s show is a must attend event. Her music touches every soul and the songs aren’t all about entertainment, but pass on the consciousness of our being.

“The adult music listener will definitely enjoy the type of music she represents,” said Mafukidze.