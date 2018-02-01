Semester Welcome back Bash. . . To dish out latest album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A day after Zimdancehall exponent Winky D launches his much-anticipated album Gombwe tomorrow in Harare, fans in Bulawayo will have a chance to sample his latest offering as the Gafa is making his way to the city.

National University of Science and Technology will be a buzz on Saturday evening as Winky D and his Vigilance Band rolls into the city for a show there called the Semester Welcome back Bash.

On stage he will be performing with hip hop artiste ASAPH, DJs Mzoe, Nospa, Vicvado, Bold and Khosa during the festivities to be held at Nust Grounds.

Winky D has been sharing preparations for the album launch and his manager Jonathan Banda said Bulawayo fans should expect new things.

“Preps for the album launch have been going along well. In fact we’re staggered at the response from fans in terms of tickets sold. For the Bulawayo fans we are performing at Nust Grounds and we promise new stuff during the show,” said Banda.

He said copies of the album will be sold at the show.

Fans in Harare will be the first to hear what the Ninja President has in store.

Harare International Conference Centre is the venue and he would be supported by a plethora of local and regional dancehall artistes.

At the same time Winky D launches his album he celebrates his 35th birthday.

For the past two years, it has been a tradition that Winky D, towards the end of the year, releases a blockbuster like in 2015 when he unleashed Gafa Life with the runaway hit Disappear. In 2016 he released Gafa Futi — Chiextraterrestrial. However, last year, as the festive season was getting into gear, Winky D announced that he would not be launching an album.

The self-proclaimed Messi weReggae has already whetted the appetite of fans with singles Madrinks MuCup and Dzemudanga which were given heavy rotation during the festive season.

The last time Winky D released a song on his birthday was in 2014 when he dropped Paita Party which became a national anthem.