‘Serial killer’ attracts huge crowd

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A SUSPECTED serial killer from Bulawayo who allegedly shot dead his friend and a neighbour before burying them in shallow graves in Burnside suburb, was yesterday back in court.

Scores of people turned up to catch a glimpse of Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) of Glengarry suburb when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a second murder charge in connection with the death of Mboneli Joko Ncube (30).

Police arrested Jindu on February 3 for allegedly killing his childhood friend Cyprian Kudzurunga (28) of Queens Park East on January 29.

In the second charge, he allegedly shot Ncube and cut the dismembered body and set the pieces on fire before burying them in four shallow graves.

The magistrate remanded Jindu in custody to February 21 and advised him to apply to the High Court for bail.

Jindu, who appeared relaxed and unfazed by the huge crowd that spilled out of the gallery into the corridors yesterday, was represented by Mr Simba Mawere.

On his first court appearance, Jindu had no legal representation after his lawyer, Mr Byron Sengweni, ditched him at the last minute under unclear circumstances.

Clad in prison garb, Jindu was brought to court by armed detectives from the CID Homicide Section in leg irons, drawing the attention of members of the public and court officials who jostled to catch a glimpse of the alleged serial killer.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on January 12 this year, Jindu drove to a supermarket situated at corner Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue and met Ncube.

They proceeded to Burnside suburb, but the reason for the trip was not mentioned in court papers.

Mr Hondoyemoto said on arrival in Burnside, Jindu pulled out an Optima pistol serial number 13752 from his car and allegedly shot Ncube twice in the chest and he died on the spot.

He then allegedly chopped the body into pieces, set them on fire before burying them in four different shallow graves.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jindu and he confessed to the killing.

He allegedly made indications which led to the recovery of the body parts in four different sites where they were buried.

The firearm allegedly used in committing the offence was recovered.

