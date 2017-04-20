‘Serial killer’ Jindu remanded in custody

Cynthia Dube, Court reporter

A SUSPECTED serial killer from Bulawayo, who allegedly shot dead his friend and a neighbour before burying them in shallow graves in Burnside suburb, was yesterday further remanded in custody.

Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) of Glengarry who is facing charges of killing his neighbour Mboneli Joko Ncube (30) and childhood friend Cyprian Kadzurunga (28) yesterday appeared before Mr Tinashe Tashaya in connection with the murder of Ncube.

He was further remanded in custody to May 5.

Jindu was arrested on February 3 for allegedly killing Kudzurunga of Queens Park East and further investigations linked him to earlier murder of Ncube on January 29.

He allegedly shot Ncube, dismembered his body and set the pieces on fire before burying them in four shallow graves.

Jindu will be back in court on April 25 to answer charges of killing Kadzurunga.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on January 12 this year, Jindu drove to a supermarket situated at corner Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue and met Ncube.

They proceeded to Burnside suburb, but the reason for the trip was not mentioned in court papers.

Mr Dlodlo said on arrival in Burnside, Jindu pulled out an Optima pistol serial number 13752 from his car and allegedly shot Ncube twice in the chest and he died on the spot.

He then allegedly chopped the body into pieces, set them on fire before burying them in four different shallow graves.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jindu and he confessed to the killing.

He allegedly made indications which led to the recovery of the body parts at four different sites where they were buried.

The firearm allegedly used in committing the offence was recovered.

