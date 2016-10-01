Seven Bulawayo lawyers short-listed for High Court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

SEVEN lawyers from Bulawayo are among 51 candidates short-listed for public interviews by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to fill eight vacancies on the High Court bench.

Mr Thompson James Mabhikwa of TJ Mabhikwa and Partners, Mr Austin Sibanda of Joel, Pincus, Konson & Wolhuter, former magistrate Mr Simba Mawere, Ms Sethulo Ncube, a coordinator at the Southern Region Office of the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA), Legal Resources Foundation’s Bulawayo director, Mr Victor Ruombwa, Mr Bongani Ndlovu and Ms Abigail Masawi, all from Bulawayo, will be interviewed in Harare from October 24 to October 28.

In a statement yesterday, the JSC said the nomination and interview process was being done in terms of the Constitution.

“Following the invitation to members of the public and to His Excellency, the President, to nominate suitably qualified persons in terms of Section 180 (2) of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission received a number of nominations which meet the qualifications stipulated in the law,” reads the statement.

The interviews will be open to members of the public and the media.

Some of the candidates will be taking part in the interviews for the second time after having failed to make it in previous interviews.

In terms of the Constitution, President Mugabe and members of the public propose candidates, who will then be interviewed by the JSC.

The commission will then forward a list of successful candidates to the President to choose from.

Only eight best performers will make it to the High Court bench.

Most of the questions mainly deal with the candidates’ records as lawyers, magistrates, law officers, their experience and issues related to their integrity.

In terms of Section 180 of the Constitution, the JSC will conduct these interviews in public. All members of the public have the right to attend and observe the proceedings.

Public interviews, which started two years ago in Zimbabwe, have been hailed as a milestone in promoting constitutionalism and transparency in the appointment of people into public office. — @mashnets