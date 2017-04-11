SEX BAN SUICIDE. . . HIV positive teen throws self off 30m water tower

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 16-year-old HIV positive boy from Gweru jumped to his death from a 30-metre high Gweru City Council water reservoir after his mother had reprimanded him for having sex with his girlfriend.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the death of Jimmy Tichaona Chivende of Mkoba 13 Suburb, Gweru, on Saturday night.

The body of the boy, who was in Form Four at a local school, was discovered on Sunday morning.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of sudden death by suicide where a 16-year-old male died after throwing himself off a 30m high water reservoir tank. The incident occurred on April 8 at about 11.30PM. Circumstances are that the deceased was rebuked for allegedly indulging in sexual activity by his mother Constance Chivende at about 7PM on the same date,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said at around 11PM, the juvenile left home and went to Mkoba 14 water tanks. He climbed on top of the tank and took the fatal jump.

“He died on the spot. The body was discovered by a passer-by who reported to the police,” she said.

According to an application for post-mortem waiver in the hands of The Chronicle, the boy suffered a broken right hand, multiple head injuries and bled from the nose and mouth as a result of the fall.

The application indicates that he was taking anti-retroviral drugs.

Mrs Chivende (43), his mother, in her affidavit said she suspected no foul play.

“I’m the mother of the deceased who committed suicide after he left home saying he wanted to visit the toilet. I was then advised about the incident after he was seen by passers-by as he was lying on the ground dead. However, I don’t suspect any foul play surrounding the death of my son since I had reproached him for sexual activities and I suspect this didn’t go down well with him leading to him committing suicide,” she said.

Neighbours told The Chronicle that on the day in question the teenager brought his girlfriend and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her in their house.

“A neighbour saw him taking in the girl. When his mother returned from work, she was told about the matter before she admonished him,” said a neighbour on condition of anonymity.

Midlands provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa waived post-mortem and Jimmy is expected to be buried soon.

