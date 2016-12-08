Sfiso Ncwane’s burial set for Saturday

SOUTH African gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane will be buried in Durban on Saturday with Zimbabwean gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi saying he will travel to SA to bury his musical brother.

Ncwane’s funeral will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 9AM before he is buried at the Heroes Acre in Chesterville, Durban.

“Memorial services for the gospel star will take place on Thursday at eThekwini Community Church at 11am and on Friday at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto 11am,” read part of a statement released by Ncwane Communications.

The Kulungile hit-maker died at the Life Fourways Private Hospital on Monday after having been admitted for suspected kidney complications.

Reports indicate that Ncwane, who performed in Limpopo at the weekend, had been ill before eventually being admitted to hospital.

Mahachi who collaborated with Ncwane on the track Ndinoda Jesu said it was only befitting for him to go and bury a man whom he worked well with.

“Ncwane was a humble and humorous man. We had this rapport that transcended from being musicians to brothers. Now he’s gone and I want to pay my last respects to him and also support his family in this time of grief,” said Mahachi.

Meanwhile, Mandisa Mkhize (the late Senzo Meyiwa’s wife) and Savita Mbuli (the late SABC presenter Vuyo Mbuli’s wife), who relate to the pain and devastation Ayanda Ncwane is facing have both extended their support to her.

News of Sfiso’s death on Monday sent ripples of shock and disbelief throughout the Sadc region.

Among the thousands of people who have offered support to Sfiso’s widow, Ayanda, who he often referred to as his ‘Kim Kardashian’ were Mandisa and Savita.

Savita shared a heartfelt tribute about how Sfiso sang at Vuyo’s funeral in 2013 and comforted her during that time.

“I go to bed with a very heavy heart and a painful lump in my throat. I remember how Sfiso Ncwane performed when my Thando passed away.

“He even did a revision singing of Kulungile Mzantsi,” posted Savita on her Facebook wall.

She added that in the days that followed Vuyo’s death, Ayanda gave her an incredible amount of love and support.

“Saint Ayanda. He’ll send his angels and archangels to protect and cover you during this unexplainable period of life. Rest in heavenly peace Sfiso. Usibulisele,” she added.

Mandisa who has had to deal with the pain of losing Senzo Meyiwa when he was shot and killed in 2014 also wished strength upon Ayanda.

“Death you’re bad. You can’t eat in a beautiful dish. Be strong sister Ayanda Ncwane,” posted Mandisa on her Facebook page. — Showbiz Reporter/Sowetan