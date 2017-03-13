Shabanie defy Zifa

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Shabanie Mine executive met on Friday and resolved to defy Zifa by confirming Taku Shariwa as head coach despite him falling short of the national association’s requirements to coach in the PSL.

Zifa is this season enforcing a requirement that all Premiership head coaches be in possession of at least a Caf A licence as part of the new club licensing.

Shariwa, who was with Mutare City last season, is a holder of a Caf B coaching badge.

Shabanie Mine chairman Elias Marufu reiterated his club’s earlier position of retaining Shariwa as head coach.

“We have faith in our current head coach and he is the one to take charge of the team in the Premiership. If there is going to be anything then we will cross the bridge when we get there,” said Marufu.

However, sources within the Shabanie Mine camp said the Friday meeting resolved to elevate Shariwa’s assistant Wilson Mutekede to the post of head coach should they reach a deadlock with Zifa. Mutekede is a holder of a Caf A licence.

“The Friday meeting took long because of the issue of the coach, but it was finally resolved that we will forward Wilson Mutekede’s name as our head coach should the issue reach a deadlock

However, Shariwa will still exert some influence in the background under such an arrangement,” said the source.

Last week Harare City appointed Mike Madzivanyika after demoting Mkhuphali Masuku from the head coach’s position, as the latter does not hold the required Caf A licence.

Meanwhile, nomadic striker Dylan Chivandire and former Dynamos striker Farai Mupasiri surfaced at Shabanie Mine ahead of the start of the 2017 season.

Chivandire has seen action at a number of local clubs that include Dynamos, Motor Action, Buffaloes and Tsholotsho. He has also played for Gaborone United in Botswana.

Chivandire and Mupasiri started training with the club last week.

Shariwa was satisfied with the duo, but was quick to point out their lack of fitness.

“I am happy with the duo’s play and enthusiasm, but it is their first day that I am worried about.

“We are working on that (fitness) and I am confident when the season starts they will be in the best of shape,” said Shariwa.

Since taking over at the asbestos miners, Shariwa has emphasised that the absence of a trusted gunslinger could be his side’s weakest link this season.

