She still sweeps the yard at 103

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

“My favourite chore is sweeping the yard twice a day and drinking tea with eight sugars,” remarks Mrs Miriam Mpengesi, a Xhosa centenarian from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo.

Mrs Mpengesi turns 103 years tomorrow and says reading the Bible and prayer were the reasons behind her long life.

She told The Chronicle that her husband died in 1978 and that she decided to raise her 12 children on her own from then.

Only one, aged 68 years, is alive.

“I was born on January 15 in 1913 in Mbembesi and I can’t remember if I was born in a hospital or at home. I went to Ntabazinduna Mission which is now called David Livingstone High School up to Standard Four,” she said.

“I used to have 12 children, six boys and six girls but all have died save for my son who is now taking care of me. I have been staying with him since 2005 and his wife’s love and care has contributed a lot to my long life.” When talking to her, one has to be very close as she has some difficulties hearing.

Gogo Mpengesi said most of her 69 great-grand and grandchildren were based in the South Africa where her family originally came from.

She said she does not remember much about life before the country’s independence.

At that moment, Gogo Mpengesi reaches for her English Bible, squints and opens to Daniel Chapter 1 before reading out aloud.

“I enjoy reading the Bible more than anything in my life and can still read English and Ndebele. My feet have grown weaker thus I cannot attend church but I do read and sing all the time,” she says before breaking into her favourite hymn in Xhosa.

She says her favourite foods include isitshwala, bread, porridge and quails.

“I wish I could still cook and clean the house but my children are always forcing me to sit down claiming that I am too old. I can still bath myself though and walk properly without a walking stick,” said Gogo Mpengesi.

She said she was grateful for the long years lived and encouraged youths to value a good character.

“I do not know when I will die but I believe God still wants me to live. My wish is to stay strong in faith and to pray all the time. I also enjoy my food,” Gogo Mpengesi said.

“I have heard of WhatsApp and of phones though I do not own one myself. Things may change but I encourage youths to stay true to their Creator.”

Her surviving son, Mr Bongile Mntambo (68), said his mother’s kind heart and love for other people made her live longer.

“We are grateful that she has lived to see this day. She is so blessed to have seen her descendants up to the fourth generation,” he said.

Mr Mntambo said Gogo Mpengesi had never visited the hospital for any ailment.

“Unlike most elderly people, she doesn’t have any ailment and I only remember taking her to hospital when she sprained her arm a long time ago. She is an energetic person and doesn’t even give us problems when it is time to eat,” he said.

“I have tried stopping her from sweeping the yard which she enjoys but she maintains that she needs to stay fit. As a family we’re happy to have her and we thank God for the 103 years she has lived.”

Mr Mntambo said the family was going to meet tomorrow to celebrate Gogo Mpengesi’s life.

