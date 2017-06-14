Shebeen queen ‘scalds’ client

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A SHEBEEN queen from Bulawayo’s Thorngrove suburb who allegedly scalded a man with boiling water following an argument has appeared in court.

Matilda Mapokotera allegedly poured boiling water on Mr Peter Wekeslaus (29) on Saturday last week at around 6PM.

Mr Wekeslaus sustained serious injuries on his left shoulder, hand and face. People in the gallery kept looking at Mr Wekeslaus who was heavily bandaged on his left shoulder, hand and part of his face.

Mapokotera had allegedly asked Mr Wekeslaus and his friend to leave her house but they refused.

She appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of assault.

Mr Tashaya did not ask her to plead and placed her off remand.

“The court is waiting for the complainant’s medical report. You are placed off remand, the State will summon you if you are needed,” he said.

State allegations are that on June 10, Mr Wekeslaus and his friend went to Mapokotera’s house.

“The accused and the complainant had an argument after the accused refused to let the complainant’s friend light a cigarette at her fire place. The complainant fetched water from a tap and put out the fire,” read the State papers.

“This did not go down well with Mapokotera who took boiling water and poured it on the complainant’s body. The complainant sustained blisters on the left shoulder and on the left side of the face.”

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo prosecuted.

@cynthiamthembo1