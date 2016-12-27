Sheeben queen stabs client over $17 beer debt

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A SHEBEEN queen from Gold Mine in Collen Bawn stabbed a client and the knife remained stuck in his body in an argument over a $17 beer debt.

The knife had to be removed at United Bulawayo Hospitals after health personnel at Gwanda provincial hospital reportedly failed to remove it.

An angry mob attacked the woman and razed down her tuck-shop when the news of the stabbing spread across the town.

Bongani Matekesa (33) of 3345 Spitzkop North pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared before Matabeleland South provincial magistrate Mr Willard Maphios Moyo.

She was lucky to escape jail after getting away with a fine and a suspended sentence.

The magistrate fined her $100 or three months in prison.

In addition, he gave her a wholly suspended six months on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Mr Moyo said the offence she was facing was serious and called for a deterrent jail term.

“However, the court has taken note that you are a female first offender. You also lost your tuck-shop which was destroyed by an angry mob after you committed the offence,” said Mr Moyo.

The court also noted that the complainant sustained moderate injuries and his life was out of danger.

Charges against Matekesa are that on November 2 at 4PM, Mr Portion Ngwende was at her tuck-shop at Zefa Mine in Vhovha area of Collen Bawn.

Mr Ngwende confronted Matekesa demanding to know why she phoned his wife telling her that he owed $170 for beer instead of $17.

She insisted that he owed her $170 and a misunderstanding ensued.

Matekesa pushed Mr Ngwende from her tuck-shop and drew a kitchen knife from her hand bag.

She followed a staggering Mr Ngwende and tripped him to the ground.

The court heard that she sat on his back and stabbed him twice on the left side of the waist.

The knife broke into two pieces and the blade was stuck in Mr Ngwende’s body.

Onlookers rescued Mr Ngwende and ferried him to Gwanda provincial hospital where he was transferred to UBH.

Doctors surgically removed the 8,5cm blade.

