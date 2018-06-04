Shekhinah shines the brightest at SAMA24

It was a good night for newcomer Shekhinah at the 24th edition of SA Music Awards (SAMA) held at Sun City, North West, on Saturday.

Shekhinah swept the boards taking the Newcomer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year awards for the sterling work on her debut album Rose Gold.

Distruction Boyz whipped the Superbowl into a frenzy when they were declared winners of the public-voted Record of the Year for their monster hit Omunye.

Veteran Afro Pop band, Mafikizolo proved their staying power when they took Duo/Group of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album. Add to their Best Engineered Album (by Howard Gomba and Themba Sekowe) win, Mafikizolo is tied at three awards with Shekhinah overall.

Joyous Celebration’s Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land won the Best Selling Digital Artist Award, adding to the two Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Album they won on Saturday, bringing their haul to three in total.

The anthemic Akanamali by Sun-El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto was honoured with Sampra Highest Airplay of the Year and Samro Highest Airplay of the Year Composer’s Award. They also won Best Collaboration Award.

House DJ Prince Kaybee took home Male Artist of the Year for his hits laden album I Am Music. New blood made their presence felt with rapper Shane Eagle taking the Best Hip Hop Album Award and Lady Zamar winning Best Dance Music Award. In the Best Kwaito Album category, Busiswa beat the competition for her album Highly Flavoured. Tresor’s The Beautiful Madness earned him the Best Pop Album.

In gospel, Andile ka Majola was declared the winner in the Best Traditional Faith Music Album category for Andile kaMajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele while Vuma Zion’s Samson Aphi Amandla Akho bagged the Best African Indigenous Gospel Album.

Jo Black’s Skepe emerged victorious in the Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album category and Fokofpolisiekar’s Selfmedikasie was announced the Best Rock Album.

The glittering high octave celebrity event hosted by TV and radio stars Somizi Mhlongo and Dineo Ranaka as well as comedian Mpho Popps, was broadcast live on SABC1 and featured performances by Distruction Boyz, Lady Zamar, Shwi noMtekhala, Shekhinah, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Bongeziwe Mabandla and Riky Rick.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Arts and Culture were among the dignitaries that graced the night.

Complete list of winners

Best Selling Digital Artist of the Year – Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land by Joyous Celebration

Sampra Highest Airplay of the Year – Akanamali by Sun El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto

Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Andile kaMajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele by Andile kaMajola

Best African Indigenous Gospel Album – Samson Aphi Amandla Akho by Vuma Zion

Best Kwaito Album – Highly Flavoured by Busiswa

Best Afro Pop Album – 20 by Mafikizolo

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Skepe by Jo Black

Best Pop Album – The Beautiful Madness by Tresor

Samro Highest Airplay of the Year Composer’s Award – Akanamali by Sun El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto composed by Sanele T Sithole

International Achievement Award – Shashika Mooruth

Best Rock Album – Selfmedikasie by Fokofpolisiekar

Best Hip Hop Album – Yellow by Shane Eagle

Best Dance Album – King Zamar by Lady Zamar

Best Maskandi Album – 6 to 6 by Abafana Baka Mgqumeni

Newcomer of the Year – Rose Gold by Shekhinah

Duo or Group of the Year – 20 by Mafikizolo

Female Artist of the Year – Rose Gold by Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year – I Am Music by Prince Kaybee

Album of the Year – Rose Gold by Shekhinah

Record of the Year – Omunye by Distruction Boyz

— samusicawards.co.za