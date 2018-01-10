SHEPHERD KIDNAPPED WITH SHEEP

AS A shepherd it was his job to look after and protect his flock of 50 sheep.

But now Tshepo Mzizi (21) of Gerald’s Farm in Lagerspoort, south of Heidelberg in Ekurhuleni, is missing – along with 47 of his sheep.

Cops went to the scene of the stock theft early on Christmas eve and found three dead sheep, Tshepo’s knobkerrie and a trail of blood!

Cops launched a manhunt, hoping to find the shepherd who has been missing since, and presumed kidnapped.

Police spokesman Captain Thivhulawi Tshilate said men forced entry to the farm and climbed over the shed wall. “They forced open the shepherd’s zinc door with an unknown object. Blood was found in the shepherd’s room, in the passage and on the stoep.

“The suspects then broke the burglar gate and took the sheep,” said Tshilate

“Three sheep were found dead with their legs tied together with a blue rope.

“The shepherd was not found and is presumed to be kidnapped. His cellphone and knobkerrie were found lying on the ground next to the stoep,” said Tshilate.

Cases have been opened at the Heidelberg cop shop.

Police appealed to the community to come forward with any information that could help with the investigation.