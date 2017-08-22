Shocking STIs stats at Nust

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

TEN percent of students and staff members who were attended to at the National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Clinic last year sought treatment for sexually-transmitted infections.

The clinic, which was registered by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) last year attended to 2 632 students and staff members, according to Nust’s 2016 Vice-Chancellor report.

The report said the university has 9 000 students, but did not give the number of employees.

The Vice-Chancellor report says that 10 percent of those who were attended at the clinic were treated for STIs. The other 10 percent sought tuberculosis treatment.

The clinic has since engaged in sexual rights awareness campaigns.

The majority of those who went to the clinic, at 21 percent were treated for respiratory challenges.

Dog bites, malaria, diarrhoea, mental illnesses were the other illnesses that were treated at the Nust Clinic.

The report states that the registration of the clinic saw improved health services at the learning institution.

“The year 2016 was a landmark year for the clinic as it completed its registration with MCAZ.

“As such the clinic was granted permission to procure stock and dispense medications resulting in the improvement of health care services,” reads the report.

“The clinic was assessed and given a Facility Site Code for monitoring and evaluation by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“The number of consultations increased from 1 202 in 2015 to 2 632 clients in 2016. Of these 14 were referred and admitted at Mater Dei, Ingutsheni and United Bulawayo Hospitals with no fatalities recorded.”

The report says 812 students sought counselling services for psychological, physiological and health matters.

Of the 812 counselled students, 152 were counselled for psychological-social issues, 121 for pre and post HIV tests while 87 sought guidance over fees issues.

Some desperate students approached the university’s chaplain seeking financial assistance.

Depression, sexual health care and suicidal tendencies were some of the issues affecting students that saw them going for counselling services.

