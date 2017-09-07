Shot in the arm for Zec

Harare Bureau

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday got a shot in the arm after the Japanese embassy donated $1 million as part of Tokyo’s contribution to promote the work of the electoral management body.

Japan’s contribution is part of a broader effort by development partners to support Zec being coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme.

The signing ceremony was attended by UNDP country representative Mr Bishow Parajuli, Japan ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Toshiyuki Iwado and Zec deputy chairperson Mr Emmanuel Magade at a brief ceremony held in the capital.

Mr Iwado hailed the Constitution of Zimbabwe saying it stipulated that sovereignty of the country rested with Zimbabweans.

“The elections provide all Zimbabweans with the opportunity to exercise their sovereign right to choose their representatives for the years to come. In other words, the elections give all Zimbabweans the chance to decide their future for the next five year term,” said Mr Iwado.

He commended Zec and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission for discharging their respective obligations in ensuring credible elections in 2018.

“Against this backdrop, I am pleased that the Government of Japan has decided to join other donors to support the UNDP’s project for supporting fair and transparent elections in an effort to promote the work of Zec,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mr Magade said the money would be used to fund activities related to biometric voter registration which the electoral management body is currently carrying out.

“The money will be used to support some of the activities that are currently underway related to the 2018 elections. Our desire as Zec is to have elections that are free, fair, credible and verifiable. That is our commitment to the international community and the people of Zimbabwe. Ultimately the result must represent the will of the people,” said Mr Magade.

Mr Parajuli said the donation by Japan was as a result of several discussions held between Zimbabwe and development partners which culminated into signing of an agreement.

“I want to applaud Zec for the work is has been carrying out. We are committed to provide technical support for Zec. There are still gaps that need to be covered and we are still appealing to development partners for more funding,” said Mr Parajuli.

The event was attended by Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson Mr Elasto Mugwadi, fellow commissioners from independent commissions and some diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.