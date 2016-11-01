SHOT & ROBBED. . . 2 thugs hijack taxi, dump wounded driver

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

TWO Gwanda men allegedly lured a taxi driver to Matsheumhlope in Bulawayo where they shot him in the leg, tied his legs and hands, stole more than R8 000 from him before dumping him along Old Esigodini Road and driving off in his vehicle.

A court heard that the pair left the vehicle, belonging to Chilly’s Taxis, at Ingutsheni Central Hospital where police recovered it.

Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya remanded Telmore Dube (26) in custody to November 4.

Allegations are that Dube and his accomplice Khumbulani Moyo who is still at large, connived to rob Farai Chingwara of his car, money and two cell phones.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto told the court that on September 26, at 10AM, Chingwara parked his taxi at a centre parking at OK Jason Moyo and 9th Avenue where Moyo approached him.

“Moyo told the complainant that he had United States dollars that he wanted to convert to South African Rand. They exchanged contact details and agreed to meet later on the same day to finalise the deal. Moyo called the complainant at 2PM and they met again at OK Jason Moyo, together with Dube,” said Mr Hondoyemoto.

“They asked the complainant to drive along 12 Avenue Extension alleging that they wanted to collect money from Moyo’s brother.

“The pair told Chingwara to turn into Brentwood Road where they asked him to park under a tree. Moyo disembarked from the car pretending to make a phone call.”

The court heard that Chingwara got out of the car too but realised that Moyo was holding a gun. He pointed it at him and demanded cash.

“Moyo dragged Chingwara to the back of the car where he shot him once below the left knee. Fearing for his life, Chingwara directed the assailants to where his money was.

“Moyo pushed Chingwara into the back seat of the car before jumping to the driver’s seat. He took R8 000 and $60 from the dash board,” said Mr Hondoyemoto.

“Dube tied Chingwara’s hands and legs using shoelaces and blindfolded him. They dumped Chingwara at old Esigodini Road opposite Ilanda Gardens and drove away. The duo later dumped the stolen taxi at Ingutsheni Hospital. Dube was arrested on Saturday at his home in Gwanda.”

He said both phones that were stolen from Chingwara were recovered in Dube’s possession.

The total value of property that was stolen is $3 700 and $3 040 was recovered.

@tannytkay.