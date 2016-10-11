Shurugwi mall to create 500 jobs

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

SHURUGWI Town mall contractor — Inductoserve Holdings — yesterday presented the construction plan for the mall to the Shurugwi Town Council signalling the start of the multimillion dollar six-phase project.

The project, which is expected to create over 500 jobs during the construction phase, will see the building of a three-storey shopping mall that is expected to change the face of Shurugwi town.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Inductoserve Holdings director, Mr Solomon Matsa, said building materials and equipment to kick start the construction of the mall had been sourced.

“We are here; we are on the ground and ready to start the project. Today (yesterday) we unveiled or presented the construction plan to the town council and we are all excited about this development,” he said.

Mr Matsa said investment in Shurugwi and along the Great Dyke was going to be instrumental in the development of the country.

“Shurugwi is along the Great Dyke. It is in the Midlands province, the centre of the country and such investment is felt across the country,” he said.

“To start off will be a supermarket, three banking halls, 10 shops and a mayor’s bar — whose proceeds will go to the council as part of our corporate responsibility programme.”

Inductoserve Holdings is the company that has invested millions of dollars in the refurbishment of Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe, which was recently relaunched by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It has been my vision to invest heavily in the country as we support the Government in employment creation and socio-economic development of the country,” said Mr Matsa.

Shurugwi Town Council signed a public-private investment deal in 2013 with the South African based construction company which has operations in Zimbabwe, for the building of the three-storey shopping mall.

The initial timeframe for the completion of the project is between 9 to 12 months.

Council chairman Mr Tsungai Makore said the new shopping mall would be a game changer for the council which is seeking to have town status.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mupereri said the investment was in line with Zim-Asset which advocates for employment creation and infrastructure development.

