Shurugwi’s Nichrut promoted

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

CHROME Stadium in Kwekwe became the epicentre of wild celebrations for the Shurugwi community as Nichrut won the sole promotion ticket to the Premiership following a 1–0 win over Chrome Stars in a Central Soccer League encounter yesterday.

David Boriwondo’s strike from a set piece in the 70th minute made all the difference in a tightly contested encounter.

It was a photo finish in arguably the most exciting and competitive Division One season in the Zifa Central Region, as both Tongogara and Whawha were still in with a chance going into the last day of the season.

Going into yesterday’s match, Nichrut and Tongogara were tied on 73 points, with Whawha third, two points adrift of the log leaders.

However, Tongogara and Whawha faltered in their final games, with the soldiers being held to a 2-2 draw by Ivan Hoe, while Whawha fell 1–2 to Blanket Mine.

The results meant Nichrut won the league by two points with 76 points.

John Nyikadzino, the Nichrut coach, who achieved the same feat with Chapungu in 2014, was over the moon following Nichrut’s promotion, which now awaits official confirmation from the region’s executive.

“It is a dream come true for the people of Shurugwi who have wanted topflight football on their doorstep. It was all hard work from everyone involved and I would want to extend my appreciation to club president Nicholas Gara for all the support he rendered,” said Nyikadzino.

“I also want to extend my appreciation to the executive, technical staff, players and the supporters, who were with us all the way even when the chips were down. Our focus is now on the job that awaits us in the Premiership,” he said.

This will be the first time Premiership football will go to Shurugwi despite the mining town having churned out some good players in the past who include former Shabanie Mine midfielder Thomas Makwasha and Chapungu assistant coach, Clement Mugari, among others. —@lavuzigara1