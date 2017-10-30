Sikhonjwa croaks better than Khuliyo!: Duo takes beef to boxing ring

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a week of attacking each other on different platforms, their dispute was settled on Friday with comedian/MC emerging the winner against Afro Pop musician Khuliyo during their sing off competition at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Their battle was attended by just over 100 people who turned up to watch the two go at it on stage, in what some touted as a frog contest, to see which one croaked the best on the night.

The Flame Band provided the backing music while PJ Styles was Sikhonjwa’s backing vocalist.

Khuliyo was backed by his own vocalists while Sungura Masters were his dancers on the night.

Sikhonjwa won the vote by 18 to 12, according to results announced by Mandla Da Comic who was the “electoral commissioner”.

But what a flawed election it was.

Firstly the ballot papers which were given out to each and every patron as they entered had no serial numbers, which made the election open to rigging.

The ballot papers were actually pieces of photocopied paper that people could have easily reproduced during the one hour delay due to a power outage.

Another thing is that the two claimed they had sold over 200 tickets in total, but on the night there were just over 100 people in the auditorium. What happened to the other 70 ballots that were unaccounted for or was it a case of serious “voter apathy” during the show?

Without a semblance of accountability, the contest ended up not being about who can sing better, but who can entertain better. And in any popularity contest in Bulawayo, Sikhonjwa will win hands down.

And it was Sikhonjwa who entertained people better with songs that brought nostalgia and his comedic flair saw him edging in front from the onset of the show.

Khuliyo on the other hand stuck to what he knew best and sang tracks such as Smomondiya sam’ from his debut album Amaphupho Amatsha. During his set Khuliyo roped in the services of Sungura Masters to offer some colour to his performance and their energetic dances made the night enjoyable for some.

But it was Sikhonjwa who stole the show as he was interactive, witty, funny and had a feel good aura around him. He then won the crowd at the end when he topped off his performance with renditions of one of Lovemore Majaivana’s tracks. This was a masterstroke as he got the crowd even some ladies who were Khuliyo’s groupies on their feet. What was interesting is that during the show Sikhonjwa would be telling people countless times to listen to Vuka Vuka Breakfast Show on Skyz Metro FM and drink at his bar Red Café.

On the other hand Khuliyo did the same, emphasizing that he was singing his own music and that he would be releasing a new album in December. Also he mentioned that he had collected four bags of clothes that he would donate to the needy.

And if people thought that the musical contest had settled their differences, they should think twice as they are planning to hold a boxing match.

The three round boxing match will be held at Sizinda Hall next week. – @bonganinkunzi