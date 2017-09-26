‘Single’ Diliza to celebrate birthday in Byo

Showbiz Reporter

Stiff front-man, Diliza who is based in neighbouring South Africa will be travelling back home at the weekend to celebrate his birthday in Bulawayo.

The artiste who is not in a relationship, turns 30 something on Thursday and will party with friends and fans at Club Connect on Friday. The club’s resident DJs Kead Wikead, Crazy Black and Tbass are set to entertain patrons with Diliza also set to make a cameo appearance on the mic.

This will be a double celebration for Diliza, whose group – Stiff of the Umcimbi hit-track – has just completed work on their debut album and was recently signed by established artiste – Professor’s new Proper Files record label.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Diliza said he decided to celebrate his birthday in Bulawayo as he wants to be home in order to celebrate with family.

“In the past year, I’ve been celebrating my birthday in South Africa but this year, I decided to do so in Bulawayo, my hometown. I’m looking forward to the celebrations as it’s always good to be around people from my hometown,” said the artiste.

Asked if he had achieved his goals, a proud Diliza said yes.

“Growing up, my dream was to dominate the music industry and I’m glad to say I’m doing so now with more big things set to happen soon. Over the years, I featured in a lot of artistes’ songs and this year, I’m also glad that as Stiff, we’ve come up with our own album,” he said.

After having worked with Sandra Ndebele, Achuzi, the late Beater Mangethe and Street Niggaz before relocating to South Africa, Diliza has indeed made a name for himself as he has worked with the likes of Spikiri, DJ Tira, Oskido, Professor, Character and Black Motion among many other established kwaito and house artistes.

On working with Professor through the Proper Files record label, Diliza whose group is also with Kalawa Jazmee, said it was good being mentored by another product of Oskido’s Kalawa.

“Professor has been in the music industry for a number of years and like Oskido – has matured like wine. Working with him is pleasurable as he’s a very nice and a tolerant fellow.”

If all goes according to plan, Stiff will be launching the debut album next month.

“We’re waiting for Universal Records to give us a release date but it’ll be in mid October. We’re not yet sure if we’ll come to Bulawayo to launch the album which features tracks Awe Ma, Juluk’roof, Proper Files and Private Party,” said Diliza.

Those who will attend his birthday bash will sample two of the new tracks.

“I’ll treat people to a short performance of two of the new songs from the album which we’re yet to name. The new album features artistes, DJ Nko, Sir Bobzin, Emza, Uhuru, Bobster and Sparks Wabantwana among others.”