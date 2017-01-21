Siyephambili Drive murder: Two suspects arrested

Chronicle Reporters

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a cyclist who was stabbed multiple times along Siyephambili Drive in Bulawayo last week.

The arrest of the suspects follows the recovery of one of the deceased’s cellphones which was sold to a man from Entumbane suburb. The man led police to the men who sold him the cellphone, leading to their arrest.

Thembelani Sibanda (22) of Nguboyenja suburb and Njabulo Mahlangu (21) of Vundu Flats in Makokoba, allegedly waylaid Mr Njabulo Dube (40) while he was cycling home to Nkulumane suburb along Siyephambili Drive on Thursday night last week.

Armed with an Okapi knife, they allegedly blocked Dube’s way and stabbed him on the back, and he fell from the bicycle.

They then dragged him to a nearby bush and stabbed him on the neck, on the back and three times on the chest. Sibanda and Mahlangu allegedly searched the deceased and robbed him of two cellphones, groceries and $30 cash and left him unconscious. Mr Dube was found dead the following morning.

The two phones and groceries were valued at $30.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of two male adults in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Siyephambili Flyover, West Somerton, Bulawayo.

Acting on information received, the police have managed to recover the deceased’s cellphone which had been sold to a man who resides in Entumbane, Bulawayo. The first accused was found in possession of the suspected murder weapon and he implicated the second accused person,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

Meanwhile, Sibanda and Mahlangu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya yesterday facing murder charges.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to January 25 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Sibanda and Mahlangu allegedly robbed and fatally stabbed Mr Dube.

Mr Dlodlo said Sibanda allegedly led the police to the recovery of the suspected murder weapon, an okapi knife.

He said said state witnesses who bought the stolen cellphones, are set to testify against the accused persons.

Mr Dlodlo said Mahlangu led the police to the crime scene and the blood- stained clothes he was wearing when he committed the murder were recovered.