SK Moyo hails ED’s leadership

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF yesterday hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for leading the party to an emphatic victory after it garnered a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in the harmonised elections held on Monday.

The party’s national spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, said the party’s new trajectory delivered victory for Zanu-PF.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced the last batch of National Assembly results yesterday with Zanu-PF garnering 145 seats while the MDC

Alliance won 63 seats with the National Patriotic Front (NPF) and an independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa getting a seat each.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the victory could not have been delivered if it was not for the party’s listening President and his team.

“Credit must go to the courageous, visionary and servant leadership of its President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu-PF leadership at all levels including war veterans, ex-detainees, war collaborators and our versatile youth,” he said .

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF continues to write new chapters with its masses driven policies.

“The revolutionary party Zanu-PF has not just scored a two-thirds majority in the House of Assembly but has delivered a resounding victory in a landmark plebiscite whose footprints is not only an inspiration to patriotic Zimbabweans but all peace-loving people the world over,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF was shocked by the violent scenes that rocked Harare on Wednesday perpetrated by the MDC Alliance and its supporters.

He mourned the death of people who lost their lives following the skirmishes.

“The President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa has already eloquently appealed to the nation for calm following yesterday’s unprovoked, barbaric and unsanctioned demonstration by MDC youths,” Ambassador Khaya Moyo said.

“I’m sure his call has been heeded by all sane citizens. The party will indeed issue a fuller statement when the Presidential results are announced.”

Six people have so far died following the violence scenes.