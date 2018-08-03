Skolopad health fears mount

It seems like controversial queen of the red-carpet, Skolopad is raising some serious concern over her well-being.

After a report came out yesterday claiming that the nurse, who moonlights as a musician, had been admitted to hospital due to an anti-anxiety medication overdose, fans are beginning to worry about her.

The TshisaLive report claimed that Skolopad took one too many anti-anxiety pills after an altercation with a colleague left her feeling down and out.

Skolopad has since posted a rather cryptic message on Instagram, leaving fans concerned about how she is being treated at work and if this colleague who was responsible for her meltdown is bullying her.

“She couldn’t resist seeing me in theatre, then immediately tell me go out and shout ‘I don’t want you in my ward and I hate you’,” Skolopad said on Instagram yesterday.

She also posted a bible verse that speaks about depression and anxiety on Twitter this afternoon, further fuelling rumours of her instability.

This is intensified by the fact that the TshisaLive article claimed that Skolopad has, in the past, considered taking her own life.

One publication has also reported today that Skolopad is on suicide watch.

Meanwhile, radio personality Xolani Gwala will make his long awaited return to the airwaves on Thursday afternoon.

The anchor of the Best of the Breakfast Show on 702 will not be returning to his morning slot just as yet.—Dailysun.