Skyz Metro begins live broadcasts

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SKYZ Metro FM which has been airing pre-recorded programmes since September has started broadcasting some of its programmes live. The Bulawayo-based radio station available on FM 100.3 is airing breakfast show – Vuka Vuka (6AM-10AM), The Vibe (3PM-6PM) and The Hangout (10AM-midday).

They hope to soon have all programmes airing live.

At the weekend, the radio station’s personalities – Babongile Sikhonjwa, Zwa, Patience Phiri, BKay and Memory Nkwe Ndlovu were spotted at OK Mart where they were broadcasting live. Highlanders Football Club players – Ariel Sibanda, Peter Mudhuwa and the teams’ technical staff were interviewed during the broadcast. Godwin Phiri, Skyz Metro FM station manager, said the live broadcast on Saturday had been conducted to test their equipment.

“On Saturday, we wanted to see whether our equipment was working properly. We can safely say we’re happy as everything went smoothly,” said Phiri.

He said they were now working on broadcasting all their programmes live as well as having more outdoor broadcasts.

“What we learnt during the live outdoor broadcast was that we need to take the radio to the people of Bulawayo. So this whole festive season, we’ll be going around the city holding live broadcasts for listeners to know their presenters as well as the station’s presence,” said Phiri.