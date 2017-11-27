Skyz Metro reveals awards nominees

Showbiz Correspondent

THE Skyz Metro FM Awards nominees were on Friday night unveiled and these include rhumba maestro Clement Magwaza, house DJ Skaiva, Sandra Ndebele and Ras Boom & DJ Ace Carter.

The Skyz Metro FM awards will be held at the Large City Hall on December 21 where the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Music will be unveiled.

Clement Magwaza, the duo of Ras Boom & DJ Ace Carter of the Zankaleli fame and Sandra Ndebele have four nominations each while DJ Skaiva has three.

The nominees were unveiled at The Vista and Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said the nominees were chosen by listeners.

“These nominees were chosen from the scores of names submitted by our listeners, itself a testimony of the support that the station commands and the interest in the awards,” said Phiri.

He said they were proud that within their first year they had enough content for them to organise awards.

“We’ve enough content to sustain without strain,” said Phiri. He encouraged artistes to mobilise voters adding that the voting process will be unveiled soon.

Below is the full list of the nominees.

SKYZ METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS

The Nominees are:

1. Song of the Year:

a. Clement Magwaza – Tjandapiwa

b. Madlela Skhobokhobo – Ngam’nanka (SaMaMo)

c. Ras Boom & Ace Carter – Zankaleli

d. Sinazo (Tish Malaba) – Kalanga Child

e. Sandra Ndebele ft Mzoe 7 – Ingoma

2. Best Female Artiste:

a. Nkwali

b. Sandra Ndebele

c. Lorraine Maplanka Stot

d. Abigail Mwembe

e. Qeqeshiwe Mntambo

3. Best Male Artiste:

a. Clement Magwaza

b. Hwabaraty

c. Skaiva

d. Knowledge Nkiwane

e. Zinja Ziyamluma

4. Best Breakout Star:

a. Ras Boom & Ace Carter

b. Glad Superstar

c. 2 Yung

d. Zhezhingtonz

5. Most Outstanding Contribution to Music:

*To be announced on the 21st of Dec. 2017

6. Best Afro-Soul Song:

a. Thulani – Siyathandana

b. Bekezela – Bekezela

c. Berita – Nguwe Wedwa

d. Lindokuhle – Ubuhle Bakho

7. Best Collaborated Song:

a. Hwabaraty ft Gaz’ Elimnyama – Makhwelintaba

b. Sandra Ndebele ft Mzoe 7 – Ingoma

c. Asaph ft Yung Tyran – Brenda Fassie

d. Nkwali ft Impumelelo Shining Stars – Nyawo Lwam’

8. Best Dance Song:

a. Mzoe 7 – Kwasa Kwasa

b. Clement Magwaza – Istambo Sam

c. Sandra Ndebele ft Leeknotic – Tshibilika

d. Skaiva – Imali Yeqolo

9. Best Gospel Song:

a. Knowledge Nkiwane – Lento KaJehovah

b. Lorraine Stot – Makadunyiswe

c. Abigail Mwembe – Ajane

d. Reward Juda Ndlovu – Ngiyabonga

10. Best Hip-Hop Song:

a. Asaph – Ovyaas

b. Floppy X – Ngihambe Ngeface

c. Guluva 7 – Jackie Chan

d. Msiz’ Kay – Ngiyakukhumbula

e. P.O.Y – Kumnandi

f. MUSE – 100 Bars

11. Best House / Gqom! Song:

a. Skaiva – Imali Yeqolo

b. Nite Freak ft Kemm Vocals – Woza Kimi

c. Zhezhingtons, DJ Drumz, Gibonz – Siyagiya

d. Ryan Synth ft Paulla Palomo – Bakumelele

12. Best Imbube / Accapella Song:

a. Nobuntu – Narini

b. Impumelelo Shining Stars – Nomalanga

c. Ibutho Lika Kristu – Msakazo

d. Ukukhanya Kwezwe – Umalindelwa

13. Best Masgandi / Mbhaqanga Song:

a. Zinja Ziyamluma – Amandebele

b. Umkhosi – Zagobhoza

c. Mehlokazulu – Indlalifa

d. Mazivelela Khabo – Ben 10

14. Best Metro-Urban Song:

a. GDA Fire – As’phinde Futhi

b. Ras Boom & Ace Carter – Zankaleli

c. Khuxxman – Amaloja

d. Mzoe 7 – Kwasa Kwasa

15. Best Song by a Duo / Group:

a. Sinazo – Kalanga Child

b. Ras Boom & Ace Carter – Zankaleli

c. Djembe Monks – Kosomoro

d. GDA Fire – As’phinde Futhi

16. Best Tshibilika / Rhumba Song:

a. Martin Sibanda & Ndolwane Supersounds – Konke Sizokulungisa

b. Clement Magwaza – Stambo Sami

c. Madlela Skhobokhobo – Ngamnanka (SaMaMo)

d. Mr Bones – Gaxani Amajazi

e. Allen Ndoda – Sizoqala eTsholotsho

17. Best Urban Fire Song:

a. Chipman – Asifuni Bumbulu

b. Senko ft Bovas – Kule Party

c. Cindy Flower – Love Like This

d. Beautiful Diamond – It’s You

18. Best Music Sound Production:

a. Blessing Stot – Makadunyiswe (Lorraine Stot)

b. 10th District Music – Narini (Nobuntu)

c. Lance Hebron – Siyagiya (Zhezhingtons)

d. Percy & DJ Dash – Kalanga Child (Sinazo)

19. Best Music Journalist (All Mediums):

a. Bongani Ndlovu – Chronicle

b. Bruce Ndlovu – B Metro

c. Nkosilesisa Ncube – Sunday News

d. Sindiso Ncube – Fokus Magazine / News Day