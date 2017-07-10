Sleeping granny dies in hut blaze

July 10, 2017 Local News

burning-hut

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent
AN 84-year-old granny from Bulilima District was burnt to death after her bedroom hut caught fire while she was asleep.

Chief Madlambuzi said the incident occurred last Friday at around 11PM in Hingwe Ward which falls under his area of jurisdiction. He said the fire was caused by a candle the woman left burning as she slept.

He said gogo Grace Mpofu is suspected to have failed to escape from the inferno due to difficulties associated with old age.

“There is an old woman from my area who died on Friday night after her bedroom hut caught fire while she was sleeping inside. Mpofu was alone in the hut while her son, Mr Elias Mpofu and grandchildren were sleeping in a separate hut.

“Her son was woken up by the old woman who was screaming while trapped inside the bedroom hut. She was calling out for her son to rescue her from the burning hut as she couldn’t get out,” he said.

Chief Madlambuzi said Mr Mpofu called neighbours who tried to put out the fire but it was already too late to save her.

He said the roof of the bedroom hut collapsed while the old woman was still trapped inside.

The village head of the area, Mr Nkosinathi Moyo, said Mpofu’s family last saw her on Friday at around 8PM when she retired to bed.— @DubeMatutu
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Mthwakazi

    In true Ndebele culture old people like that are never supposed to sleep alone for
    various reasons, such as the one above. Grandpa sleeps in the same hut with male grandkids and likewise the grandma sleeps with female grandkids. In our culture, it is even acceptable that they even share a bed. This is done so the elderly can tell stories to the grandkids, teach them right from wrong, ask them to pass the urine bucket and so on and so forth. If this Ndebele cultural phenomenon was followed, this grandmother would have been alive today. Chances are the grandkids would have sprang into action and quickly opened the door or shouted loud enough to wake their dad and helped usher grandma outside. I don’t want to hear some fool telling me on here that the grandkids would have died in the inferno as well. Please lay off with the buffoonery. Considering their youth and agility, I strongly disagree.