Sleeping granny dies in hut blaze

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

AN 84-year-old granny from Bulilima District was burnt to death after her bedroom hut caught fire while she was asleep.

Chief Madlambuzi said the incident occurred last Friday at around 11PM in Hingwe Ward which falls under his area of jurisdiction. He said the fire was caused by a candle the woman left burning as she slept.

He said gogo Grace Mpofu is suspected to have failed to escape from the inferno due to difficulties associated with old age.

“There is an old woman from my area who died on Friday night after her bedroom hut caught fire while she was sleeping inside. Mpofu was alone in the hut while her son, Mr Elias Mpofu and grandchildren were sleeping in a separate hut.

“Her son was woken up by the old woman who was screaming while trapped inside the bedroom hut. She was calling out for her son to rescue her from the burning hut as she couldn’t get out,” he said.

Chief Madlambuzi said Mr Mpofu called neighbours who tried to put out the fire but it was already too late to save her.

He said the roof of the bedroom hut collapsed while the old woman was still trapped inside.

The village head of the area, Mr Nkosinathi Moyo, said Mpofu's family last saw her on Friday at around 8PM when she retired to bed.