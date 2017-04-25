Slice Pizzeria plans to expand operations

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

SLICE Pizzeria, a local fast food outlet, has bought new grilling machinery and plans to expand its operations in and outside Bulawayo.

The outlet’s business director Mr Xolani Dube said they invested in the equipment to improve service and give customers value for their money while broadening their menu.

“It’s not easy running such a business given the state of our economy. It wasn’t easy to get the machine but it is a worthy investment. It is in line with our plans of expanding, by opening several more outlets within and out of the city,” said Mr Dube.

He said the grilling machinery, bought for about $2 000, was used for preparing fire-based cuisines such as grilled chicken and steaks.

“We will be adding Mozambican style flame grilled chicken to our menu. There will be wide variety of sauces such as BBQ, Prego, Lemon and Herb and also mild and hot sauces,” said Mr Dube.

He told Business Chronicle that the outlet’s target market was particularly those that were health conscious and do not like deep-fried foods.

“Our main target is customers who are particular about their health and those people who don’t like foods with a lot of fats. Our prices are affordable and competitive compared to other players,” said Mr Dube.

Slice Pizzeria was established in 2014 by Mr Dube and his wife, Nomagugu. Mr Dube, a former soldier, said he decided to make the investment in 2013 and since then it has given him modest profits. The company employs 12 workers.

The business mainly prepares exotic cuisines and meals such as pizza, food wraps and mostly recently the Mozambican style grilled chicken.

Its flagship being pizza, which is prepared using the traditional Italian method of using fire instead of electricity, has seen it being quite a popular outlet.

Mr Dube also said they hope to open another outlet this year.

“We hope to open another outlet by the end of the year. Given the economic hardships it will take time but it will eventually be a reality,” said Mr Dube.

@Kiyaz_Cool