Smugglers use donkeys to tow car stolen in South Africa

SOUTH African police have roped in their Zimbabwean counterparts in hunting down three suspected carjackers who attempted to smuggle a stolen vehicle into the country using five donkeys to tow it across the Limpopo River.

Police officers in a helicopter who were on a routine aerial border patrol, spotted the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, which was partially submerged in water on Friday.

South African provincial police spokesperson for Limpopo Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said yesterday that the car was stolen in Durban.

He said the three suspects believed to be Zimbabweans, fled to the Zimbabwean side in Beitbridge soon after discovering that they had been spotted. They abandoned the donkeys and the vehicle in the middle of the river.

“Our team led by our provincial commissioner spotted a vehicle being smuggled across the Limpopo River between South Africa and Zimbabwe while in the police helicopter.

“The suspects were using donkeys to tow the vehicle across the river‚” he said.

It took the police four hours to remove the vehicle from the water.

“When the suspects saw the police helicopter‚ they abandoned the vehicle and the donkeys and fled to the Zimbabwean side of the border.

“We suspect the three men are working as an organised syndicate involving several others.

“We are working with our Zimbabwean counterparts to track down the suspects,” said Lt Col Ngoepe.

The vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month from Durban Central in KwaZulu Natal.

In 2012, police in Beitbridge smashed a well-orchestrated car smuggling syndicate involving Malawians and recovered five top of the range vehicles worth R4 million.

The cars were being smuggled from South Africa into the country through a dry riverbed on the Limpopo River.

Police recovered one of the vehicles following a shootout with the suspect near Bubi Village along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road.

The smuggled vehicles included two Toyota Fortuners, one Nissan Navara, Toyota Raider and a Toyota Vigo all worth R4 million.

The cars would be driven across Zimbabwe using fake registration books, vehicle identification documents and fake temporary import permits.

From Zimbabwe they would drive through another illegal entry point between Zimbabwe and Mozambique before proceeding to Malawi.

Lt Col Ngoepe said they have intensified patrols to curb criminal activities along the border.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said they have increased their visibility at Beitbridge border post to curb crime and ensure safety for travellers during the festive season.

