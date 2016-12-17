SOLD OUT!: Vic Falls Carnival 1st train tickets snapped up: Organisers introduce Harare-Falls party bus

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Party lovers intending to attend the annual Jameson Victoria Falls Carnival may want to consider buying their tickets early as tickets for the first train have sold out.

The train party, popularly known as “The Bush Party” will be held on the second day of the three-day carnival which begins on December 29 with community parties.

“Carnival attendees will embark on a journey with a vintage steam train that’ll transport them back in time to a secret bush in Jafuta – about 30 kilometres out of Victoria Falls town. On their way to Jafuta, they’ll jam on-board to the new age sound of the supremely talented Vic Falls DJ Francis,” said one of the carnival organisers – Emmanuel Tivatyi.

He however said those who had not yet bought their tickets must not panic as organisers have opened up a second train.

“Our legendary train party has sold out but carnivalists shouldn’t worry as we’ve opened up a second train for their partying pleasure.

“We’re trying to attract as many people as we can hence our decision to add two more trains.”

With a capacity of 800, the first train will depart from the Vic Falls train station at 4PM while the second one will leave at 6PM. The third and last train is set to depart at 8PM. Tickets for the train party have been pegged at $60 though organisers have urged people to buy combo tickets for $90 – giving one access to the three days of the fete.

“Those who’ll buy their tickets now will therefore board the 6PM or 8PM trains,” said Tivatyi.

Preparations for the carnival, which is undeniably the biggest end of year party in the country, are said to be going on well with up to 2 000 tickets having been bought thus far.

“Most tickets have been bought by people from South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. Interestingly, some have been bought by people in the U.K showing how much the event is growing.”

To add to the fun, a party bus from Harare to Vic Falls has been arranged.

“Party lovers will be expected to part with $125 for a return ticket from Harare to Vic Falls or $350 for a full package that’ll include three nights’ accommodation, three day passes, sunset cruise and bus fare,” said Tivatyi.

“The party bus will leave Harare on 28 December in the morning and stop in Kwekwe for sundowners before proceeding to Gweru for a braai. The last stop of the day will be Bulawayo where the passengers will party all night long and depart the next morning for Vic Falls.”

In all this, the bus will be a hive of activity as top DJs Noma, Lcytat, Selekta Base and Fujee will be playing music on board.

“The party bus will set the tone for the carnival as people will arrive in Vic Falls hyped up”, said Tivatyi.

Those outside Harare have not been left out as Tivatyi said plans were being made to pick up other party lovers along the way.

“We’re negotiating with the party bus people to consider including those outside Harare, for example those in areas like Bulawayo and Gweru whom they may easily pick up along the way.”

Tivatyi said preparations for the carnival were going on well with early bird tickets sold out.

“Most of the groundwork is done and we’re anticipating that this year’s event will be much bigger.”

The event will feature performances by Tresor, Winky D, Judgement Yard, Tidal Waves, Half ‘n Half, DJ Diloxclusiv, DJ Jason Le Roux, Sketchy Bongo, Locnville and The Kifness. It will be unique as it will feature a beach party in Livingstone, Zambia.

As a result of an outcry from the Victoria Falls community, organisers have this year decided to involve the town’s residents in the hosting of the annual fete. Cheaper tickets have already been availed to locals outside Vic Falls with another batch for those who reside in the resort town expected to be availed as from next week.

“Vic Falls residents have always said they want to be part of the festivities so we’re working on a package of affordable tickets. We’ll however need proof of residence so that we’re not duped,” said Tivatyi.

On December 29 welcome parties will be held at different spots including Shoestrings, Rest Camp and the Riverside.