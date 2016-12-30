Soldier arrested for 5-tonne drought relief rice theft

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A SOLDIER with the Zimbabwe National Army has been arraigned for allegedly stealing more than five tonnes of rice meant for drought relief that was recovered at a house in Bulawayo on Christmas Day.

Blessing Ndebele (25) who is stationed at HQ1Brigade in Bulawayo where he is attached to the Government programme “Operation Maguta”, pleaded not guilty to theft before Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

State allegations are that Ndebele connived with a vendor, Simbarashe Mushava (33) and stole 103 bags of 50kg rice with an intention to sell them on the black market.

The court heard that the rice was recovered at Mushava’s house in Queens Park West after police received a tip off from members of the public. Mushava who is jointly charged with Ndebele, has also pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that on December 20, Ndebele was instructed to collect 150 bags of 50kg rice from the Grain Marketing Board depot in Kelvin North industrial area and deliver them to Cowdray Park suburb but he loaded an extra 103 bags. He delivered 150 bags in Cowdray Park and proceeded with the remaining 103 bags to Mushava’s house.

He then instructed Mushava to sell the rice on the black market so that they could share the proceeds.

The rice is part of the consignment donated to Government by the Chinese government and is supposed to benefit vulnerable groups under the Government’s food aid programme.

Mr Tashaya remanded the pair in custody to January 5 for trial.

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo is representing the state.

— @tannytkay.