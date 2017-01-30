Soldier seriously injured in kombi touts attack

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A SOLDIER sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by three kombi touts along First Avenue in Bulawayo as he attempted to rescue a colleague who was being accused of pirating.

A court heard that Mr Mcdonald Jasi was attacked by Delisani Moyo (41), Dumisani Sibanda (32) and Xolani Mhlanga (22) when he was trying to rescue his workmate from being assaulted by the trio.

Moyo, Sibanda and Mhlanga were arrested last Tuesday after the soldier escaped from them and reported the matter to the police.

The trio appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of assault.

They pleaded not guilty and Mr Tashaya remanded them in custody to February 3.

Moyo, Sibanda and Mhlanga told Mr Tashaya that they were part of a crowd that witnessed the incident, but never attacked anyone.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on January 24, Mr Jasi who was driving his motor vehicle saw a crowd around a certain car.

“The complainant parked his motor vehicle and went to the crowd. He discovered that the accused persons wanted to assault his workmate after accusing him of pirating with his private vehicle,” he said.

“The complainant intervened, trying to rescue his workmate from being assaulted by the accused persons. The accused persons assaulted Mr Jasi several times all over the body by kicking and hitting him with fists.”

Mr Dlodlo said the soldier sustained serious injuries and was treated at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

