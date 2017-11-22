“Soldiers must appreciate history”

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

SOLDIERS must appreciate the history of the country and where it is headed so that they remain focused, the Commander of Mzilikazi Barracks (formerly 1 Infantry Brigade), Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere said yesterday.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony he said it is important for soldiers to know where the country is coming from, where it is and where it is headed.

Brig Gen Chipwere said he was confident that their studies gave them an insight into the politico-socio-economic environment in which they operate.

“It is also prudent that you understand the history, trials and tribulations of Zimbabwe. For you to be where you are today, to enjoy the peace that you are enjoying today, there are sons and daughters of this country who sacrificed blood and limbs for the freedom of this country from colonial bondage,” he said.

Brig Gen Chipwere also said it was important for soldiers to upgrade their education.

He also said it is only through civic military relations education programmes that a strong spirit of nationalism, patriotism and loyalty can be inculcated into the Zimbabwe National Army.

“Learning is a continuous process and I encourage you to continue to push the boundaries for further development and creative potential as far as you can. Your respective units are therefore looking forward to the return of more enlightened members, ready to implement the newly acquired knowledge and skills. This is your opportunity to prove your worth and to be recognised as valuable assets of your respective units,” said Brig Gen Chipwere. — @nqotshili