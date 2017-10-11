Soneni Gwizi shares life story at TEDx

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

Award-winning broadcaster and advocate Soneni Gwizi who is living with disability motivated others with similar conditions by sharing her story at the TEDx talk held at the Nust main campus last Friday.

Presenting on a topic titled Flawless One, Gwizi said regardless of the condition one finds themselves in, they should strive to rise above it and be a champion.

She said she had developed self-confidence and belief, something that has earned her so much respect.

“I’ve learnt to live a normal life like an able bodied person and that has helped me to instil a sense of self-belief and positive reputation regardless of my condition,” Gwizi said.

She shared her life story saying she learnt under harsh conditions and was grateful to have managed to go to school.

“I grew up in the rural areas. My father had two wives and as such, the resources were not enough to cater for all of us and pay my fees. However, a good Samaritan offered to pay for my education and here I am today,” she said.

The talk, organised by TEDx Bulawayo, an organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, thought provoking and inspiring talks, was held to empower students and people in different societal classes.

The speakers drawn from different spheres gave inspiring presentations that left people feeling empowered. Other speakers included Rodwell Harinangoni, Arthur Evans, Mantate Mlotshwa, Robert Malunda, Marshal Chiza and Lady Tshawe.

A life coach and teacher, Rodwell Harinangoni said students should be motivated so that they produce good results.

“During my years of teaching, I’ve discovered that female students hate Physics and Chemistry. When I took the class last year, I had to instil in them a sense of confidence and my words of encouragement paid dividends at the end of the term as most of the female students passed my science subjects,” Harinangoni said.