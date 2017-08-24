Songbird plots grand gospel album launch

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT’S been a long time coming and rising gospel star Amanda Nkomo feels this is the right time for her to step out of the shadows and launch her solo career through a single titled Bhera Rorira.

Nkomo, who has worked with various musicians such as Eric Moyo, Takesure Zamar, Vocal Ex, Creme Voices and Lorraine Stot as a backing vocalist, will take advantage of the Harvest House International Church (HHIC) conference in Bulawayo on Saturday to launch her career.

AmandaGrace, as Nkomo will be known on stage, will be backed by the Outfit Band as she rolls out her song to the multitudes that will gather at the ZITF Hall 4 for the annual fete.

In an interview, the artiste said she feels she has been in a cocoon for a long time.

“I feel it’s about time I come out of my cocoon. I started singing at primary school and from there, I’ve been working with different artistes like Takesure, Thembani Dube, Creme Voices and I felt that at some point in my life, I should give it a shot and this is the time,” said AmandaGrace.

Her new single, a praise song, has been one year in the making after she was voted the best female singer during the HHIC Clash of the hub choirs.

“I gave this song my best and one of my fears now is what will the listeners think about it. But then again that’s art, that’s music.”

She is, however, confident that everything will go well as she has the blessing from the Almighty.

“While I’m nervous, I believe I’m under grace because I’ve seen the favour of God in my life I know I do not deserve,” said AmandaGrace.

The song will be available at HHIC, Inno8te, Haddon & Sly and also on iTunes.

AmandaGrace, after the release of Bhera Rorira, will conclude work on an upcoming album she hopes to release in December.