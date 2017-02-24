South Africa government warns against violence in anti-foreigner protest

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE South African government yesterday warned of strong action against its nationals who might take advantage of a demonstration planned in Pretoria against foreigners today, to commit crime.

A group calling itself Mamelodi Concerned Residents is organising the protest march in the Pretoria central business district. There are fears that the demonstration could result in xenophobic attacks and looting but South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said the march must be peaceful.

He said police would be in full force to deal with any criminal activity that is often associated with demonstrations of this nature in the neighbouring country.

Zimbabweans are frequent targets for xenophobic violence in South Africa, as well as Nigerians.

The Pretoria protest comes three weeks after 500 Rosettenville suburb residents in Johannesburg marched to the homes of Nigerians and set furniture alight before torching the buildings.

Minister Gigaba said in a statement yesterday, that his office had met organisers of today’s demonstration and urged them to be peaceful.

“There are also communities agitating against foreign nationals. In this regard, a protest march is planned for the 24th of February 2017, in the Pretoria CBD by the Mamelodi Concerned Residents. Disgruntlement raised by communities is around competition for jobs, access to economic opportunities and alleged criminal activities involving foreign nationals; these include drug peddling and prostitution,” said Minister Gigaba.

He said they had directed all security officials to be visible in communities and to objectively deal with criminality, regardless of whether it is committed by a South African or a foreign national.

Minister Gigaba said many countries were wrestling with anti-immigrant sentiments and South Africa was no exception.

“Reckless abandonment of the core values of ubuntu will only lead us into a clumsy and irresponsible reaction. We must respond in a humane and lawful manner, taking into cognisance the genuine frustrations of communities, while remaining mindful of tempers likely to spark violence and other acts of criminality,” he said.

“There will be no progressive and sustainable victory in xenophobic violence. Opportunistic individuals who partake in it erode the human face we have struggled very hard to acquire. While a more measured approach may not make me the most popular politician, I believe it is the right thing to do.”

Minister Gigaba said in many cases, South African businesses were promoting irregular migration, and those contributing to questionable labour practices would be held to account.

He said a total of 63 people who were employed by Spar supermarkets without documentation were arrested at three supermarkets.

The planned demonstration against foreigners follows messages on social media since the beginning of this year warning of xenophobia-motivated violence. South Africa first experienced xenophobic violence in 2008. In 2015, some foreigners lost their lives in similar attacks.

Zimbabwe’s Consular General to South Africa, Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro was not immediately reachable for comment yesterday, but on Monday he told the Chronicle that Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country must be on the look-out for criminal elements and report any incidents to the police.

“Zimbabweans residing in South Africa should ensure that they are not associated with crime. They may need to report to the police whatever they experience and also try to liaise with local community leaders where ever they are staying,” he said.

“Xenophobia is used as an excuse but in my opinion it’s cases of just trying to steal. They are doing this under the guise of trying to weed out prostitution and drugs, but when you look at it in depth, it’s mostly thuggery and theft.”

Mr Mukonoweshuro said foreigners cannot solely be blamed for prostitution and drug peddling as locals were also involved in such crimes too.

